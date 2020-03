Is US able to protect the lives of its people as COVID-19 spreads?



recommending that people who become ill stay at home. However, staying home when sick may not be a luxury all Americans can afford.

While paid sick days sound like a luxury for many, so does Medicare, which means a coronavirus test can lead to surprise medical bills. According to the Miami Herald, a man named Osmel Martinez Azcue was slapped with medical fees of nearly $3,500 for getting coronavirus tests after developing flu-like symptoms following a work trip to China.

According to the US Census Bureau, about 27.5 million people, or 8.5 percent of the population, lack any form of health insurance in the US.

The right to life, security and health is the foremost human right.

