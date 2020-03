There was a time when in class lX a student had to choose from Urdu, Arabic, Persian and Sanskrit. All were final subjects in the SSC exams but a student had to take one. I wish people stop nasty politics on languages so that Urdu can come back and becomes one of the four vernaculars in the SSC as an optional subject.



We must learn other two sub-continent languages. European students learn any of the European languages in the schools. This is how people of different countries can communicate with each other and know others' cultures.

