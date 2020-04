MTOW 16 Tons Wing Span 18m Payload 300kg Altitude 30,000ft Speed Mach 0.8 Range 500km

Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses Deep Enemy Penetration Strike Stealth, Low Radar Signature Rapid Reconnaissance 5- Electronic Warfare

Laser Guided Missiles Precision Bombs

Air to Air Capability

Is UAS-G a Pakistani Company? or a Western Company have a head office in Pakistan? Is ZF-1 Viper Stealth UCAV is for Pakistan under Project Azm? Or this one is another Private Project for Pakistan by UAS-G ?

I was browsing Facebook yesterday saw a picture (Posted below) that ZF-1 Viper Stealth UCAV is under development and someone wrote Pakistan is developing it under Project Azm. Than I further searched in Google and found a website UAS-Global. According to this Image these are Technical Specifications of ZF-1 Viper. (In case You Can't see the Image above.)According to this Website UAS-G is International Company and have one office in United Kingdom (address and numbers available on website) and One Office is in Karachi Pakistan (Address and numbers available)When I explored Gallery section there are pictures of Pakistan Army as well.So I am still Confused,Experts Opinions Needed.Note: I am reading this Forum since years and this is my First Thread, I am not an expert Just a Patriotic Pakistani. Ignore Grammar Mistakes. Thanks