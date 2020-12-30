What's new

Is UAE a good place to park a business for a few months?

Paul2

Nov 24, 2018
United Kingdom
Kazakhstan
First of all, @The Eagle apologies for unbecoming behaviour for a club member yesterday. Had a bit too much in the bar, and am still shaken seeing a country in which I worked in for close to 2 years go up in flames overnight. Promising to stay business like from now on.

So, you gents know the story. I worked for a contractor working for infra projects, facilities, and custom electronics, and automation for them. I left these fellows, but they insisted on bringing me back as an independent for a cut, so I can complete the signals project at Kazakhstan rail I started. The country went upside down overnight, and now we hear from one after another Chinese contractor in the country: clients invoke force majeure clause, which means bye bye money there.

I am a partner at another engineering co, but which deals more with consumer electronics. I work for them remotely since covid started, and they drop few opportunities a year to do some CAD drawings, wire microcontrollers, and program firmwares for them, or server side code managing the infra.

Do you think it's a good decision to setup a one man company in UAE to stay here for a few months, and keep freelancing from here? How easy, and how fast is it to setup yourself in UAE with a company in free zone?

I think I am done with companies dealing with infra projects. Last 2 years delivered the final blow to an already diseased industry, and completely destroyed any appetite for risky work in 3rd world countries.

I myself feel at the lowest point in a decade. Losing my last family member last year, huge chunk of money which stayed at Kazakhstani bank, the industry I worked in for last 8 years folding. It's 100% a time for turning a page in life now for me.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Pakistan
United Kingdom
All the best in your new venture. Money comes and goes, at least you didn't get harmed in the chaos. A smart man like you will make it all back and much more.
 
