Is UAE a good place to park a business for a few months?

First of all, @The Eagle apologies for unbecoming behaviour for a club member yesterday. Had a bit too much in the bar, and am still shaken seeing a country in which I worked in for close to 2 years go up in flames overnight. Promising to stay business like from now on.
So, you gents know the story. I worked for a contractor working for infra projects, facilities, and custom electronics, and automation for them. I left these fellows, but they insisted on bringing me back as an independent for a cut, so I can complete the signals project at Kazakhstan rail I started. The country went upside down overnight, and now we hear from one after another Chinese contractor in the country: clients invoke force majeure clause, which means bye bye money there.
I am a partner at another engineering co, but which deals more with consumer electronics. I work for them remotely since covid started, and they drop few opportunities a year to do some CAD drawings, wire microcontrollers, and program firmwares for them, or server side code managing the infra.
Do you think it's a good decision to setup a one man company in UAE to stay here for a few months, and keep freelancing from here? How easy, and how fast is it to setup yourself in UAE with a company in free zone?
I think I am done with companies dealing with infra projects. Last 2 years delivered the final blow to an already diseased industry, and completely destroyed any appetite for risky work in 3rd world countries.
I myself feel at the lowest point in a decade. Losing my last family member last year, huge chunk of money which stayed at Kazakhstani bank, the industry I worked in for last 8 years folding. It's 100% a time for turning a page in life now for me.
