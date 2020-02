Turkey was once a bonafide ally of Western powers . Was Using NATO cover, relationship with USA and Israel were very good but than started to shift away from them. Turkey angered USA by getting S-400 and tried to get Russian jets instead of F-35. Relationship with Israel deteriorated.

This second phase lasted very short. Now Turkey is requesting Patriots from USA, now no longer interested in SU-57, reports are that Turkey is coordinating with Israel to conduct airstrikes against Syria. And now wants NATO to hold an emergency meeting over recent killings of Turkish soldiers by Airstrikes of Syria and Russia and Turkey is very angry on Russia.

Why Turkey miscalculated about their natural allies?

Click to expand...