Is Turkey invading Pakistan through Ertugral drama?

Imagine if they made a series on Kemal Ataturk or the Turkish War of Independence would the Pakistanis lap these Turkish TV shows up if they were non-Ottoman related @Indus Pakistan
 
Yankee-stani said:
Imagine if they made a series on Kemal Ataturk or the Turkish War of Independence would the Pakistanis lap these Turkish TV shows up if they were non-Ottoman related @Indus Pakistan
If you dubbed breaking bad in Urdu and put it on TV, Pakistani people would be cooking meth.

It's desperately entertainment starved, I mean have you watched the bullshit that passes for entertainment in Pakistan?
 
Haven't watched the video in the OP, but the TV series has been broadcast and aired in Pakistan upon the directive of the PM. By all accounts, it is critically acclaimed and adds a much needed, element of diversity into Pakistani TV.
 
