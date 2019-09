A section from a document I read:



"After the end of the cold war, the American government removed its “friendly” ambassador to Islamabad and appointed someone who could only be described as “uncouth, white trash”. At a social event in Islamabad, this individual made a very vulgar remark to a member of the Pakistani senate (An honest, hardworking and well educated Rhodes Scholar who achieved great success in his academic and professional life). Outraged, the senator responded by saying that he will not dignify the ambassador’s comment with a response and excused himself. Later in the evening some concerned citizens complained to the senator that his response was inadequate. They said that by insulting the senator, the ambassador had insulted the institution of the senate and in turn insulted every Pakistani. The senator replied by saying that we all deserve to be insulted. Due to our collective national failure “the best of our lot gets lorded around by the worst of their lot”. Our hero is less than their zero"!

