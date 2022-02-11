Is this Type-69II from the FC or the Army? Can you help?

Katimariwurm
Hello, I am building a scale model of this tank featured in the attached pictures and I'm having trouble finding out basic information. I think this tank was on patrol in the Swat valley in 2009. But I don't know for sure. Can anyone tell me what operation this tank was on in these photos and if it is a Frontier Corps tank or a Pakistan Army tank? I am really interested in the upgraded gun shield armor... who did these upgrades? Were allot of tanks fitted with this turret armor?
Thanks you so much for any help or information you can provide it is greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Brandon.
PS: if you would like to see photos of the model so far let me know I can post them.
