Is this Type-69II from the FC or the Army? Can you help?

Sep 16, 2021
Hello, I am building a scale model of this tank featured in the attached pictures and I'm having trouble finding out basic information. I think this tank was on patrol in the Swat valley in 2009. But I don't know for sure. Can anyone tell me what operation this tank was on in these photos and if it is a Frontier Corps tank or a Pakistan Army tank? I am really interested in the upgraded gun shield armor... who did these upgrades? Were allot of tanks fitted with this turret armor?

Thanks you so much for any help or information you can provide it is greatly appreciated.


Thanks,

Brandon.

PS: if you would like to see photos of the model so far let me know I can post them.
 

Hello Brandon.

The tank is indeed a Type 69-IIM that served in Swat. These pictures are from the second battle of Swat in 2009. The one where it’s standing in rubble and ruins is from An area called Kumba Bazar in Swat, the others are from Maidan, Lower Dir area, Swat.

The tank in question belongs to the Pakistani army and not the frontier corps. As I don’t believe the FC was involved in the Swat operations. I’m not sure if the FC had their own tanks at that time, but do know that all of their tanks were serving in the army prior to their transfer to the FC, so it’s likely this Type 69-IIM made it to the FC later too.

As for the cage on the turret, that was done to many Type 69-IIs and some Al-Zarrars. While the gun shield was put on at least a handful of both models as well. The work was done by Heavy industries Taxila. You can still find those types displayed with such upgrades at the HIT display room, I believe there’s some more photos online and on this forum.

If you need those or other photos of similar Type 69s, you can try looking online, or just ask here and I’ll find some for you. Good luck with your model, and do show us once it’s done :)
 
Thank you so much iLION! I'm very grateful for your information. Its nice to know that it is with the Pak army. I'm curious if you know what the ID number on the back and front plates mean? is it a unit numbers? I would love to know what unit its from, also what the white arrow means...

Front (the yellow circle and number is its NATO weight class right?) :
plate ID 2.jpg

Back:
plate ID 1 .jpg


If you need those or other photos of similar Type 69s, you can try looking online, or just ask here and I’ll find some for you.
Click to expand...
I would love to see some of your photos. I've been searching the pak defense forms for a few months and have scoured the internet and come up with just a handful of images.

As for the cage on the turret, that was done to many Type 69-IIs and some Al-Zarrars.
Click to expand...

It seems there are 2 variants of the up armored turret. There are the ones in my previous post which seem... more simple and box like. Then there are ones like these below, which are more... complex, with port holes and over all are more angular in shape:

964b7e8a04e699e9339563dfd9ba5e64.jpg
zarb-e-azb-over-900-terrorists-k.jpg



1226.jpg
83CE06E9-5219-4352-8D43-099712D7.jpg



Thanks again!
 

