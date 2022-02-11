Is this Type-69II from the FC or the Army? Can you help?

Katimariwurm said: Hello, I am building a scale model of this tank featured in the attached pictures and I'm having trouble finding out basic information. I think this tank was on patrol in the Swat valley in 2009. But I don't know for sure. Can anyone tell me what operation this tank was on in these photos and if it is a Frontier Corps tank or a Pakistan Army tank? I am really interested in the upgraded gun shield armor... who did these upgrades? Were allot of tanks fitted with this turret armor?



Hello Brandon.The tank is indeed a Type 69-IIM that served in Swat. These pictures are from the second battle of Swat in 2009. The one where it’s standing in rubble and ruins is from An area called Kumba Bazar in Swat, the others are from Maidan, Lower Dir area, Swat.The tank in question belongs to the Pakistani army and not the frontier corps. As I don’t believe the FC was involved in the Swat operations. I’m not sure if the FC had their own tanks at that time, but do know that all of their tanks were serving in the army prior to their transfer to the FC, so it’s likely this Type 69-IIM made it to the FC later too.As for the cage on the turret, that was done to many Type 69-IIs and some Al-Zarrars. While the gun shield was put on at least a handful of both models as well. The work was done by Heavy industries Taxila. You can still find those types displayed with such upgrades at the HIT display room, I believe there’s some more photos online and on this forum.If you need those or other photos of similar Type 69s, you can try looking online, or just ask here and I’ll find some for you. Good luck with your model, and do show us once it’s done