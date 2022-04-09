What's new

Is this the Naya Pakistan.

Great Janjua

Great Janjua

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512723450728755208

I mean this whole fiasco has created extreme hatred towards an establishment that has put Pakistan first come what may. It is easy to tweet and let out frustration from a small screen within AC confined walls but this is getting out of control.

It is the same awam that would blame the army for impeding democracy if the army let out a helping hand. Yet here they are busting their beaks.

I am a staunch Imran Khan supporter but if supporting him leads to the downfall of respect towards our armed forces then I don't want him.
 
WotTen

Great Janjua said:
I am a staunch Imran Khan supporter but if supporting him leads to the downfall of respect towards our armed forces then I don't want him.
Instead of supporting Imran Khan or the army, the question you should ask yourself is this:

Do you support an independent Pakistan free from foreign diktat?

Knowing the threat memo, who is standing up for an independent Pakistan? Imran Khan or the military?
 
mourning sage

Great Janjua said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512723450728755208

I mean this whole fiasco has created extreme hatred towards an establishment that has put Pakistan first come what may. It is easy to tweet and let out frustration from a small screen within AC confined walls but this is getting out of control.

It is the same awam that would blame the army for impeding democracy if the army let out a helping hand. Yet here they are busting their beaks.

I am a staunch Imran Khan supporter but if supporting him leads to the downfall of respect towards our armed forces then I don't want him.
The establishment under estimated the respect and support IK has. I would stand with IK even if that means standing against Bajwa Ghadaar. The traitor who sold the future leader of Muslim Ummah. May he be crushed by Allah and face the punishment of Munafiqeen -e - Makkah. I am fasting and I will curse him after every prayer. This fauj has disappointed me. It has betrayed me. I hate this fauj
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

WotTen said:
Instead of supporting Imran Khan or the army, the question you should ask yourself is this:

Do you support an independent Pakistan free from foreign diktat?

Knowing the threat memo, who is standing up for an independent Pakistan? Imran Khan or the military?
Will Pakistan be independent by harassing the armed forces. Are you looking for an Arab spring?
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Great Janjua said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512723450728755208

I mean this whole fiasco has created extreme hatred towards an establishment that has put Pakistan first come what may. It is easy to tweet and let out frustration from a small screen within AC confined walls but this is getting out of control.

It is the same awam that would blame the army for impeding democracy if the army let out a helping hand. Yet here they are busting their beaks.

I am a staunch Imran Khan supporter but if supporting him leads to the downfall of respect towards our armed forces then I don't want him.
Why we should respect people jo ask call ya letter par lait jatain hain. In se zyada self-respect tu prostitutes main hoti hai
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

mourning sage said:
The establishment under estimated the respect and support IK has. I would stand with IK even if that means standing against Bajwa Ghadaar. The traitor who sold the future leader of Muslim Ummah. May he be crushed by Allah and face the punishment of Munafiqeen -e - Makkah. I am fasting and I will curse him after every prayer. This fauj has disappointed me. It has betrayed me. I hate this fauj
Bajwa will come and go but standing behind the armed forces is the utmost we can do. What if India decides to make LOC hot. The army carries the burden, not our cheap remarks.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Great Janjua said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512723450728755208

I mean this whole fiasco has created extreme hatred towards an establishment that has put Pakistan first come what may. It is easy to tweet and let out frustration from a small screen within AC confined walls but this is getting out of control.

It is the same awam that would blame the army for impeding democracy if the army let out a helping hand. Yet here they are busting their beaks.

I am a staunch Imran Khan supporter but if supporting him leads to the downfall of respect towards our armed forces then I don't want him.
Country hai to armed forces hain. Pariah states don't have an Army.

Japan Germany come to mind.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

mourning sage said:
The establishment under estimated the respect and support IK has. I would stand with IK even if that means standing against Bajwa Ghadaar. The traitor who sold the future leader of Muslim Ummah. May he be crushed by Allah and face the punishment of Munafiqeen -e - Makkah. I am fasting and I will curse him after every prayer. This fauj has disappointed me. It has betrayed me. I hate this fauj
Get ready for someone taking advantage of it by preparing your female loved ones for harems

To serve as IA concubines, Modi ji, little dick hindutava Pajeets will take turns

Did it in gujrat, do it in Kashmir, in every riots ever, take Bangladeshi prostitutes

Who are you than? Really who tf are we than?
Mentally ready for this then by all means
Indulge
 
Areesh

Areesh

Sainthood 101 said:
Get ready for someone taking advantage of it by preparing your female loved ones

To serve as IA concubines, Modi ji will take turns
Won't happen

Can't you see the peace at LOC? Bajwa sahab has solved issues with India

Even Hafiz Saeed is behind bars for 31 years
 
W

WotTen

Great Janjua said:
Will Pakistan be independent by harassing the armed forces. Are you looking for an Arab spring?
Nobody should be harassed but it is perfectly legitimate to ask why the relevant authorities allowed this foreign-guided coup to proceed. In a democracy, the military is held accountable for its failures. It is not a sacred cow exempt from criticism.
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

Areesh said:
Acha bhai ab respect karoon ga

"Strong army wow"
Sainthood 101 said:
Get ready for someone taking advantage of it by preparing your female loved ones

To serve as IA concubines, Modi ji will take turns
@Sainthood 101 half of these online warriors wont even come to PTI Jalsa they are good for yibbity yabbity online posts. Imran Khan is the only option no doubt but that doesnt come at the expense of betraying my beloved soldiers. Asi mar na jaye gaddari kar ke ovi apne prava naal. 😭😭
 

