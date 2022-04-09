Is this the Naya Pakistan.

Great Janjua
I mean this whole fiasco has created extreme hatred towards an establishment that has put Pakistan first come what may. It is easy to tweet and let out frustration from a small screen within AC confined walls but this is getting out of control.
It is the same awam that would blame the army for impeding democracy if the army let out a helping hand. Yet here they are busting their beaks.
I am a staunch Imran Khan supporter but if supporting him leads to the downfall of respect towards our armed forces then I don't want him.