Is this the Naya Pakistan.

I mean this whole fiasco has created extreme hatred towards an establishment that has put Pakistan first come what may. It is easy to tweet and let out frustration from a small screen within AC confined walls but this is getting out of control.It is the same awam that would blame the army for impeding democracy if the army let out a helping hand. Yet here they are busting their beaks.I am a staunch Imran Khan supporter but if supporting him leads to the downfall of respect towards our armed forces then I don't want him.