Jf-17 block 1or 2 ,,,, Jf-17b ,,,, and possibly jf-17 block 3 at PAC Kamra in April-19 Google satellite imagery.Clear difference of length is visible in aircraft no. 1 , no.2And canopy length and width difference visible in 3rd aircraft.Is it possibly jf-17 blk 3 (aircraft no.2) ?zoom the image to see the length details, i've added in the upper images.