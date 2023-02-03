Is this the end of Pakistan? Have the colonial traitors sold the nation out?

- Economy crashing
- Homosexuality and LGBT flourishing
- Semi-competent democracy (PTI) destroyed
- Corrupt traitor inept dictatorship (PDM) installed
- All institutions and ministries are failed, and about as useful as a kid with down syndrome in governing
- Terrorism back (TTP)
- Afghanistan preparing to an@l rape us
IS THIS THE END?
just think about it, first they remove democratic khan, they install pDm, they start kidnapping and arresting political opponents, blast in peshawar and TTP returns with a shit excuses, while every ethnicity is fighting and arguing: AND NOW TLP leaders threatening to nuke and blackmail the world publicly.
Did Khan's presence in government feel threatening for certain powers about the potential risk pakistan poses to them? (Moeed Pirzada confirms this)
Is this not engineered for the sole purpose of destroying pakistan??
