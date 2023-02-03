What's new

Is this the end of Pakistan? Have the colonial traitors sold the nation out?

- Economy crashing

- Homosexuality and LGBT flourishing

- Semi-competent democracy (PTI) destroyed

- Corrupt traitor inept dictatorship (PDM) installed

- All institutions and ministries are failed, and about as useful as a kid with down syndrome in governing

- Terrorism back (TTP)

- Afghanistan preparing to an@l rape us

IS THIS THE END?

just think about it, first they remove democratic khan, they install pDm, they start kidnapping and arresting political opponents, blast in peshawar and TTP returns with a shit excuses, while every ethnicity is fighting and arguing: AND NOW TLP leaders threatening to nuke and blackmail the world publicly.

Did Khan's presence in government feel threatening for certain powers about the potential risk pakistan poses to them? (Moeed Pirzada confirms this)

Is this not engineered for the sole purpose of destroying pakistan??

@Areesh @AlKardai @Bleek @Signalian @villageidiot @epebble @akramishaqkhan @Menace2Society @ghazi52 @blain2 @Abid123 @Clutch @ThunderCat @Ali_14 @Khan_patriot @TNT @PakFactor @ziaulislam @N.Siddiqui @SaadH @PanzerKiel @Maula Jatt @Sayfullah @_NOBODY_ @Al_Muhannad
 
Have a cry, feel better than delete this. Pakistan has not seen anything yet.

You want to know what hell is, ask an Afghan, Iraqi, Somali, Yemeni, Syrian, Libyan, Palestinian.

The vast majority in our country have a roof over their head, they're eating every day.
 
no, we'd rather go down fighting

we have to take back control at all costs.
 
Well it would explain why GHQ doesn't give a single f*ck about their actions, despite the social instability and strife between every group.
 
How is any of the above any different than when AAZ was appointed the President of Pakistan in 2007 and when TTP terrorism was at its peak and our economy was what our economy is (i.e. not all that great)?

There is always a morning after the night.
 
i will delete if enough people want me to delete it, for now i'll allow people to discuss because something seems up @313ghazi
 
Pakistan has way more to lose, especially being so ethnically diverse yet ethnically divided. If you get my gist.

Nuclear weapons, ethnonationalism, completely different ball game than those countries.

The outcome of such a situation could even be a denuclearised non-existent Pakistan. Remember we are not ethnically homogeneous to survive something like that.
 
Yes, those behind the regime change, their goal is to destroy Pakistan completely, or atleast defang it from the Nuclear Weapons, and unfortunately those institutions whose responsibility is to protect the country are completely compromised and in the hand of enemies.
 
Just give up on improving this country. These mofos are a lost cause. It’s either their danda ram your behind or appoint a confused gender individual over you.
 
Extremism and corruption in 3rd world countries is a tale as old as time. Only solution is someone from the bottom to rise up with the support of the people.
 
😔😔😔

Bro the people must fight to remove the sold out traitors, not accept whatever shit is thrown at you. Afghanistan literally got the American military thrown at it for 20 years to defend their culture and right to govern themselves. Don't accept being dictated by traitors or foreigners.

ANYTHING WORTH HAVING, IS WORTH FIGHTING FOR.
 

