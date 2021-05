The background to this story is that during an election campaign, Modi complained that Muslims were building "kabristans" all over the country and the poor victimized Hindus could not build "shamshaan ghats". The message to his flock of brainless bhakts was that village after village was becoming Muslim.



Some words come back to haunt, and this was no exception. Modi has indeed made the whole of India into a "shamshaan ghaat"