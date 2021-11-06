What's new

Is this serious as Hafiz Saeed is acquitted in one FIR and will this impact FATF?

Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
833
-1
660
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Desprado said:
Sir is this serious as Hafiz Saeed is acquitted in one FIR and will this impact FATF?

www.dawn.com

Six JuD leaders acquitted in terror financing case

An anti-terrorism court had convicted six JuD leaders on April 3.
www.dawn.com

@VCheng @The Eagle @waz @Norwegian @ghazi52
Click to expand...
Pakistan considers him freedom fighter, why will they?
He openly calls for jihad against India but na, he’s not a terrorist coz the only terrorists are those who harm pakistan rest are all freedom fighters.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,010
2
121,740
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
nothing gonna change india is doing her best to keep pakistan in gray list even if we hang HS india will not stop it .
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,646
-7
4,229
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Desprado said:
Sir is this serious as Hafiz Saeed is acquitted in one FIR and will this impact FATF?

www.dawn.com

Six JuD leaders acquitted in terror financing case

An anti-terrorism court had convicted six JuD leaders on April 3.
www.dawn.com

@VCheng @The Eagle @waz @Norwegian @ghazi52
Click to expand...
@waz @LeGenD @The Eagle

It is time to ban this thread starter his been posting on repeat the same garbage every single day and it has been answered but his just posting it on repeat this is a person with an agenda.. besides nobody gives a sxht and people have already told you why Pakistan can never go to BL so rest is waste of time.. BAN him for spamming this is to many reposts... I swear this is the millionth thread by this thread starter with the exact same content this is blatant spamming.... If you don't have new content you should probably not make a thread
 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
14,951
-16
28,185
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Titanium100 said:
@waz @LeGenD @The Eagle

It is time to ban this thread starter his been posting on repeat the same garbage every single day and it has been answered but his just posting it on repeat this is a person with an agenda.. besides nobody gives a sxht and people have already told you why Pakistan can never go to BL so rest is waste of time.. BAN him for spamming this is to many reposts... I swear this is the millionth thread by this thread starter with the exact same content this is blatant spamming
Click to expand...
Notice how this Noora/Indian poses subtle questions on behalf of nani Maryam and his master Modi.

This forum has lately been inundated with disgruntled Noora's and hateful Indians. All working in sync day and night. I think the mods are doing a great job, but through use of common sense such topics and OPs need be banned swiftly. If you and I are able to sense that this is pure malice, the mods should sense it immediately.

These people are here to sow chaos. They are disgruntled and and have an agenda. They are anti-Pakistan. Sometimes they conceal themselves as Pakistanis. Sometimes they are Noora's who are more loyal to anti-Pak cause than our enemies.
 
D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER
Jun 30, 2018
588
-2
489
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IceCold said:
Pakistan complying with more points than countries in the white list hasnt helped us get out of the grey list, what will this change when we know FATF is politically motivated.
Click to expand...
I just posted this because i think it has direct relationship with the last point of 27 action plan. Am i correct on this?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom