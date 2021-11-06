Is this serious as Hafiz Saeed is acquitted in one FIR and will this impact FATF?

It is time to ban this thread starter his been posting on repeat the same garbage every single day and it has been answered but his just posting it on repeat this is a person with an agenda.. besides nobody gives a sxht and people have already told you why Pakistan can never go to BL so rest is waste of time.. BAN him for spamming this is to many reposts... I swear this is the millionth thread by this thread starter with the exact same content this is blatant spamming.... If you don't have new content you should probably not make a thread