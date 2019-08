Are India and Pakistan on the Verge of a Water War?

In reprisal for a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir, the Indian government says it will divert river waters that downstream Pakistan has been counting on.

Based on recent situation within India where 54% of India is faced with high or extremely water stress, to me it seems that recent on going escalation in Kashmir is really because of the water issues.Most or all of the river systems originate from Kashmir side and Himalayas, so keeping that in mind, it strongly suggests that India is being proactive to control waters and water flows. This will help in resolving Indian water crises and choke Pakistan's water supplies.I am posting some articles to assist in further productive discussions by knowledgeable members.I understand we currently in hyper emotional mood and or thinking and mind has been pre occupied with the military build up in Kashmir and other issues. In my understanding this can be the actual motive so India can secure water re-souses without anyone giving it a thought.Just my POV, could be wrong, but a productive and informed discussion can make everything clear.If Mods think this topic is not worthy of discussion, please lock or move. I posted in Seniors cafe in order to attract mature discussion.BY KEITH JOHNSON | FEBRUARY 25, 2019, 3:00 PMPakistani residents catch fish in the Ravi River near Lahore on Oct. 13, 2014. (Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)With tensions rising between India and Pakistan in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack earlier this month that killed more than 40 Indian police officers in Kashmir, New Delhi has decided to retaliate in part by cutting off some river water that flows downstream to Pakistan. The decision to build a dam on the Ravi River, whose waters are allocated to India by treaty but a portion of which had been allowed to flow through to Pakistan, adds an extra source of conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbors that have repeatedly clashed over the disputed Kashmir territory.To understand the issue better, Foreign Policy spoke with Sunil Amrith, a professor of South Asian studies at Harvard University and the author of Unruly Waters , a look at how water shapes South Asia’s history, politics, and economic development.Article Continues, but need membership.--------------------------------------------------------------------------Article shared by :ADVERTISEMENTS:Water resources are divisible into two distinct categories—the surface water resources and the groundwater resources. Each of these categories is part of the earth’s water circulatory system, called the hydrological cycle, and is ultimately derived from precipitation (rainfall and snow). The two categories are interdependent, and frequently the loss of one is the gain of the other.On an average, India receives about 118 cm of rainfall. This rainfall is an important source of moisture supply to the plants and surface run-off. A large proportion of the water resources of India is located in those regions which lie in the zone having a mean annual rainfall of 100 cm. Rainfall is also the major source of the recharge of underground aquifers.ADVERTISEMENTS:The underground aquifers are generally brackish in the regions with scanty rainfall. For example, there are a number of areas in western Rajasthan where the water from wells is very brackish and which cannot be used even for irrigation.The rainfall pattern shows great spatial and temporal variation. Over the Khasi hills in Meghalaya, rainfall may reach 1,100 cm in one year, while in parts of western Rajasthan, it may be less than 10 cm in one year. About 80 per cent of the rainfall received in India comes during the monsoon period from June to October.The total rainfall on the Indian Territory is estimated to be about 3,700,400 million cubic metres (168 million hectare metres). Of this quantity, about one-third is lost due to evaporation, about 22 per cent is lost through seepage and the rest runs off into the river systems.The total volume of run-off is about 1,645,000 million cubic metres or 76 million hectare metres, representing about 44 per cent of the total rainfall. Of the water that seeps into the ground, only about 333,500 million cubic metres (16 million hectare metres) recharges the groundwater.ADVERTISEMENTS:(i) by influent recharge from the streams;(ii) By seepage from natural lakes, ponds, etc.;(iii) By seepage from artificial storage reservoirs, canal systems, etc., andADVERTISEMENTS:(iv) by return flow from irrigation. Rivers are fed by rain as well as by melting of snow.This water is harnessed by damming the rivers. Many multi-purpose projects have been started after independence to harness the river water.Dr K. L. Rao has classified river basins into three categories on the basis of their size.(i) Major rivers are those having a catchment area of over 20,000 sq km each. These rivers include the Indus, Ganga, Brahmaputra, Sabarmati, Mahi, Narmada, Tapti, Subarnarekha, Brahmani, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Pennar and Cauveri. These rivers carry 85 per cent of the total run-off of the country.ADVERTISEMENTS:(ii) Medium rivers are those having a catchment area 2,000 sq km to 20,000 sq km each. There are 44 rivers in this category. They contribute 7 per cent of the total run-off.(iii) Minor rivers are those having a catchment area of less than 2,000 sq km each. There are a large number of such streams. They account for 8 per cent of the total run-off.In view of the uneven distribution of rainfall, river regimes show wide variations in volume of water discharge. The Himalayan Rivers are perennial as they are fed by melting of snow and springs. Large rivers of the peninsula are perennial, as they originate in regions of heavy rainfall, such as Sahyadris or the Chhotanagpur plateau. Most of the smaller rivers are non-perennial. Even in the perennial rivers, the volume of water in the dry season reduces to a low level.