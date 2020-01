It's not the old taliban anymore, they're more pragmatic and they fought ISIS. We have some common goals here which we can use as an opening (battling ISIS and USA).



The differences will remain, but they have not been worse than Saddam when it comes to living next to them. Also Taliban knows that economy and trade are important nowadays for survival of a country and system. And Iran being next to them as a big country and connected to it (transit routes) is also important for them. We already invited them a few times for peace talks between them and Afghan government, so they're not unfimilair to us. We should support them, but ofcourse it should be controlled support so that it benefits us and them both, but not harm us in the future.

Click to expand...