  • Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Is this Melbourne's snake hot spot? Snake hunter catching hundreds of serpents in Nillumbik suburb

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by TruthTheOnlyDefense, Jan 22, 2019 at 2:45 AM.

  Jan 22, 2019 at 2:45 AM
    TruthTheOnlyDefense

    TruthTheOnlyDefense SENIOR MEMBER

    Residents in one northern suburb should be on high alert, says a veteran snake catcher who has caught “hundreds” of them, including highly venomous brown and tiger snakes, already this season.

    Mark Pelley, widely known as the Snake Hunter, said Greensborough had overtaken Diamond Creek as the snake capital of Melbourne’s north.

    “I am twice as busy this season (as) last season,” Mr Pelley said.

    “I used to just catch the odd, big snake here and there, but now I’m flat out.”

    Mr Pelley said the rise in snake numbers was due to population growth. “They are increasing every year,” he said.

    ”Where there are homes, there are people and there is rubbish, this also attracts mice, lizards and insects which snakes feed off.”

    [​IMG]
    Snake hunter Mark Pelley goes where others won’t. Picture: Stuart Milligan

    Mr Pelley said he comes across a vast majority of snakes, but predominantly the eastern brown and eastern tiger snakes — two of the most venomous in the world.

    Mr Pelley said Henry St was the most notorious street for snake scares and sightings in Greensborough.

    Plenty Drive was another hotspot.

    Shoppers received a nasty surprise when an eastern tiger snake was spotted slithering between cars at the underground carpark at Greensborough Plaza on January 10.

    Mr Pelley urged people not to try and catch snakes on their own.

    “Don’t touch them and don’t try to handle them — snakes only bite when they are provoked,” he said.

    https://www.heraldsun.com.au/leader...b/news-story/b3b721ab1a6c29587ead8176a96d26b8
     
  Jan 22, 2019 at 2:51 AM
    HttpError

    HttpError SENIOR MEMBER

    I will never live in Australia for this reason alone.
     
  Jan 22, 2019 at 2:53 AM
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    You Post quite anti Indian stuff here.

    This is a snake charming invitation.

    How do you justify your Rebellion to your Avatar?
     
  Jan 22, 2019 at 2:57 AM
    TruthTheOnlyDefense

    TruthTheOnlyDefense SENIOR MEMBER

    Will need to change my avatar to a snake.
     
  Jan 22, 2019 at 2:57 AM
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Dont put a Cobra. Last guy got banned
     
  Jan 22, 2019 at 3:00 AM
    TruthTheOnlyDefense

    TruthTheOnlyDefense SENIOR MEMBER

    Why did he get banned? Anyway, the Brown Snake is far more dangerous and vicious than a cobra, the brown snake laughs at the cobra.
     
  Jan 22, 2019 at 3:03 AM
    Starlord

    Starlord ELITE MEMBER

    i also heard that Australia has some very large Spiders and weird looking insects even in cities .
     
  Jan 22, 2019 at 3:08 AM
    TruthTheOnlyDefense

    TruthTheOnlyDefense SENIOR MEMBER

    Our spiders are amongst the top 3 deadly spiders, the redback is very aggressive it will chase you to attack you.
     
  Jan 22, 2019 at 3:11 AM
    Starlord

    Starlord ELITE MEMBER

    God damn, Thank god we in Karachi don't have such big spiders or Snakes ..
    i can't live in a place where there are too many insects specially Grasshoppers , spiders , lizards and all kind of big a$$ flying insects
     
