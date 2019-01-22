Is this Melbourne's snake hot spot? Snake hunter catching hundreds of serpents in Nillumbik suburb

Residents in one northern suburb should be on high alert, says a veteran snake catcher who has caught “hundreds” of them, including highly venomous brown and tiger snakes, already this season.Mark Pelley, widely known as the Snake Hunter, said Greensborough had overtaken Diamond Creek as the snake capital of Melbourne’s north.“I am twice as busy this season (as) last season,” Mr Pelley said.“I used to just catch the odd, big snake here and there, but now I’m flat out.”Mr Pelley said the rise in snake numbers was due to population growth. “They are increasing every year,” he said.”Where there are homes, there are people and there is rubbish, this also attracts mice, lizards and insects which snakes feed off.”Snake hunter Mark Pelley goes where others won’t. Picture: Stuart MilliganMr Pelley said he comes across a vast majority of snakes, but predominantly the eastern brown and eastern tiger snakes — two of the most venomous in the world.Mr Pelley said Henry St was the most notorious street for snake scares and sightings in Greensborough.Plenty Drive was another hotspot.Shoppers received a nasty surprise when an eastern tiger snake was spotted slithering between cars at the underground carpark at Greensborough Plaza on January 10.Mr Pelley urged people not to try and catch snakes on their own.“Don’t touch them and don’t try to handle them — snakes only bite when they are provoked,” he said.