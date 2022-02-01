What's new

Is this honey real?

R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
180
-7
244
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
20220514_145735.jpg

The white stuff at the top makes me wonder if this honey is actually pure or not. It seems like sugar has been added to the honey. What do you guys think?

I love honey but raw honey in America is very different as its very thick and this honey is kinda watery.
 
Sort by date Sort by votes
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
3,177
9
5,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1) Foam on top of honey is normal. It's due to air bubbles in the honey escaping to the top. It's more common in less thick honeys.

2) The thickness (viscosity) of honey is a function of many things, including the bees that made it and the bottling process (filtration, heat, etc.)

3) 'Raw' and 'organic' honey (and other similar terms like 'natural') are thrown around randomly. In the West, there are still some clear standards. Generally, raw refers to honey that has not been heat treated.

4) Enjoy this honey! The beauty of honey is its variety (in taste, thickness, color, consistency, etc.) based on the species that made it, the location it came from, the flowers that the bees visited, the process by which it was extracted, etc.

5) Please, please, please stop falling into the personal experience-as-evidence fallacy, also known as faulty generalization. Just because you've experienced some honeys that are different, etc. Desis love to fall for this one :)

Enjoy.
 
Upvote 0
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,459
1
5,209
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Dear try this Pakistani specific procedure to check the honey, this person is a reliable name to discover adulteration in food items:


 
Upvote 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Breakfast around the world: How different places start the day
Replies
2
Views
402
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Clutch
PM Imran launches 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' to boost honey production
Replies
9
Views
820
Vortex
Vortex
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Green Tea and Honey a Magnificent Superior Drink compared to traditional English Milk/Tea
Replies
3
Views
528
El Sidd
El Sidd
Morpheus
Pakistan's tree-planting push has a sweetener: more honey
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Arsalan
Arsalan
Hamartia Antidote
Video: We honestly can't tell if this Unreal Engine 5 demo of a Japanese train station is real
Replies
2
Views
139
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom