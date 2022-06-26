What's new

Is this for ousting Khan. For what reason they awarded this coward.This shows how easy it was to overthrow the Ottoman Empire..

IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,754
9
22,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
For what? Bending over and taking US shaft without saying "Ouch"
This has certainly decreased the respect of Saudi elites and just goes on to show they are as much of a US stooge as any Pakistani general and politicians.
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,082
0
5,502
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
PakAlp said:
Because the empire was dead from the inside. The same way Pakistan is dead from the inside, otherwise believe me Bajwa and gang wouldn't have lasted a day.
Click to expand...
Exactly! I mean the events are still unfolding and what are Pakistanis doing about it? Nothing.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dexter
How the German Empire Provoked Ottoman Jihad in WWI
Replies
0
Views
466
dexter
dexter
The Terminator
Lt. Gen. Amjad Shoaib's (R) message to the nation, the PDF organizers and Army Brats
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
3K
Humble Analyst
Humble Analyst
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Has the Pak Deep State Surrendered to IK?
2
Replies
22
Views
933
RAMPAGE
RAMPAGE
Foinikas
Greek Revolution of 1821
2
Replies
19
Views
817
Foinikas
Foinikas
War Thunder
Contingency Plans when the high ups go stupid mode?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom