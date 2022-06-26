Is this for ousting Khan. For what reason they awarded this coward.This shows how easy it was to overthrow the Ottoman Empire..

This shows how easy it was to overthrow the Ottoman Empire.
Are they part of this treason as well..
Are they part of this treason as well..
Last edited:
New Recruit
Disgrace for so graceful medal to hang it in the neck of a degraded and.......person.Bajra getting an award for corruption and election rigging.
Might as well call it Koda AllianceBajwa to take raheel sharif's place as next chairman of Islamic military alliance
Guillotine!This shows how easy it was to overthrow the Ottoman Empire.
This shows how easy it was to overthrow the Ottoman Empire.
Exactly! I mean the events are still unfolding and what are Pakistanis doing about it? Nothing.Because the empire was dead from the inside. The same way Pakistan is dead from the inside, otherwise believe me Bajwa and gang wouldn't have lasted a day.