Is this fact about Maryam Nawaz's speech true?

I am pasting the words of Tarek Fatah he posted on his FB page."Pakistan’s opposition politician Maryam Nawaz breaks new ground. For the first time in Pakistan’s history she had the courage to address the audience in their mother-tongue, Punjabi.In speaking to Punjabis in her mother tongue, she finally put to rest the 70-year self-imposed ban on the mother tongue of the people—Punjabi. God bless her."Is this true?Is this the first time a politician is speaking to their crowd in Punjabi? She too didn't continue her speech completely in punjabi....only initial first few mins in punjabi.If what tarek has posted is true it's really shocking and astonishing .One more thing I have noticed around 7th minute of that speech that the channel has muted her words as soon as she started speaking against corruption of army officers...what kind of freedom does pakistani media enjoy?It clearly demonstrates the authority army enjoys over media in pak.Judging by the lakhs of people who attended that jalsa,it seems either PML(N) is gaining the popularity or people are fed up with Imran Khan...either way it's clear Imran Khan isn't enjoying the popularity he did once.