Is this Allah's miracle that Pakistan is still hanging?

Pakistan as a nation, literally give up post Zia. PPP and PMLN had no intention of fighting or protecting global interests and instead decided that keeping Pakistan minimally alive would be optimal for collusion and monopolization. Social advancement stagnated and we've been stuck with Zia's Sunni only ideas ever since. We would have hit full stupidity had Musharraf not done his coup. Then after he auctioned the remaining of our power to the US, PMLN returned to take the reigns and return to hilarious levels of corruption. Again we would have hit record lows had the Panama papers not been published and Nawaz disqualified allowing PTI to gain a foothold.



We're stuck with the horrendous social culture of Zia, the failed advancements of Musharraf, the stupidity of PMLN and PPP, and the army who doesn't trust anyone to do anything right.



In that span of 30 years we only got involved in Kashmir once which was the short lived Kargil War. We haven't made any serious attempt to engage and Nawaz even chilled it by forcing trade with India only through shady international business fees.



We've lost very little diplomatic power from our actions in Kashmir because we've been in the game since our inception.



The thing that did devastate us with the final blow was our involvement in the Afghan invasion. We had an insane influx of locally supported terrorism, we got blacklisted by everyone for allegedly hiding OBL, no one wanted to trade with us due to lack of security, we lost trillions in investments and reserves so we took on an even more insane amount of loans. Then when PTI put a stop to the loan based growth the PKR value crashed.



New Zealand is finally touring Pakistan after 18 years of insanity that lead us down the drain.



Even if we did solidify the LOC as a border, we still would have ended with the same result of core corruption and reduction of Pakistan being a major geopolitical player to another forgettable third world nation.



Now IK has to somehow fix every single ruined industry when half his party is former PMLN shills. We are literally hanging on a thread from total disaster. It's a miracle covid-19 didn't provide the death blow.



Our GDP growth was higher than India and Bangladesh combined until the 90s when all this crap went down.