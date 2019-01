A question arose a few hours ago about the nature of Hinduism, and whether it was the same in the Indus Valley and in the rest of India. Apparently some observers believe that there was a fundamental difference between the type of Hindu religious practice in the Indus Valley, and that elsewhere, and they attributed it to an amalgamation of the IVC and the culture of the Aryan-speaking immigrants from central Asia.It is most disconcerting to read the generally approving comments of those who are not Hindus themselves, and to find that they have been impressed by the astonishing collection of misunderstood observations made by an observer in his note on the subject.This note is to start the new thread, and to stop heart-burn among our friends because they are unable to stop what they started. We can start by copying relevant posts from the Rajput, Jats and Gujjars thread into this one, and discussing the issues raised over here. I would rather leave that thread to the circular argument that is going on in there.