Is There Religious Freedom in the Muslim World?

I find Pew's research conclusions to be very doubtful lot of times, but that's besides the point.



The issue I have is, when referring to a group, why is it always Islamic this or that, and Muslim this or that.



There is never a reference to Hindu countries, or Buddhist countries or Christian countries as a grouping, that reference point is always reserved for anything Islamic or Muslim.

The non-Muslim countries are also conservative, and have multitude of similar issues. Why a similar spotlight is not placed on other countries and religious groups collectively.



I find this selective approach very disturbing, and smells of xenophobic racism based hate.