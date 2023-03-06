Is there anything missing now to effectively counter S-400 ?

Combined land and air Warfare is necessary to counter any defence system and luckily we are getting the things ready in our arsenal to counter the defence systems of India.1-Stealth is the most critical part to counter any defence system.Despite investment in high supersonic and Hypersonic weapons,US and European defence Companies are actively pushing for further improvement in Stealth Subsonic cruise missiles for anti ship roles(NSM,LRASM,etc are new arrivals in Subsonic stealth category) because the importance of stealth to counter the WarShip's defence systems is equally recognised in Western/US war philosophy.The upcoming Taimoor Stealth Subsonic cruise missile is the evidence of Pakistan's matured Subsonic cruise missile technology and it is going to be key part of Pakistan's SEAD/ DEAD missions.A volley of these missiles approaching the defence systems from different routes can do the job.2-Detecting the position of Defence system is the first part of SEAD/DEAD mission.For this,UAVs have proved to be very affective and expendable weapon against Defence systems.They have proved their value in SEAD/DEAD missions in Russia-Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts.Even if they are shot down,they will expose the position of defence system.Seeing the wide use of UAVs in modern world conflicts, Pakistani Military planners have put huge focus on UAVs and now have considerable UAV fleet (Both Imported+ Indigenous)Usually,the threat to UAVs is EW jamming by the enemy forces as effectively demonstrated by Russia in Ukraine.But Akinci UAV in Pakistan's UAV fleet have huge payload capacity to carry Electronic Counter Measure (ECM) pods.If Pakistan can develop a net-centric environment for it's UAVs,Akinci can save other UAVs in operation from enemy's EW weapons thus enhancing their SEAD/DEAD efficiency.(Does Pakistan have this net-centric capability in its UAV fleet is unknown yet.)3-Along with Air Force,Land Forces will also have the responsibility to counter defence systems of enemy(so a concept of Combined Warfare).So real time data sharing b/w these two branches of military is a key here.If the UAV/or any other surveillance assest of Land/Air Forces detects the defence system, saturation attack by Rockets can effectively neutralize the Enemy's defence systems.Pakistani Army has recently tested Fatah-1 Rocket System with a range of 140km.This Guided MLRS system very effectively fits in the equation of SEAD/DEAD mission.4-Now only thing missing here is Swarm drone tech,once it becomes available,SEAD/DEAD mission can even be more effectively carried out.