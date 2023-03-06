What's new

Is there anything missing now to effectively counter S-400 ?

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Combined land and air Warfare is necessary to counter any defence system and luckily we are getting the things ready in our arsenal to counter the defence systems of India.

1-Stealth is the most critical part to counter any defence system.
Despite investment in high supersonic and Hypersonic weapons,US and European defence Companies are actively pushing for further improvement in Stealth Subsonic cruise missiles for anti ship roles(NSM,LRASM,etc are new arrivals in Subsonic stealth category) because the importance of stealth to counter the WarShip's defence systems is equally recognised in Western/US war philosophy.
The upcoming Taimoor Stealth Subsonic cruise missile is the evidence of Pakistan's matured Subsonic cruise missile technology and it is going to be key part of Pakistan's SEAD/ DEAD missions.
FpV2kRNaIAMLvNj.jpeg

A volley of these missiles approaching the defence systems from different routes can do the job.

2-Detecting the position of Defence system is the first part of SEAD/DEAD mission.For this,UAVs have proved to be very affective and expendable weapon against Defence systems.They have proved their value in SEAD/DEAD missions in Russia-Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts.Even if they are shot down,they will expose the position of defence system.
Seeing the wide use of UAVs in modern world conflicts, Pakistani Military planners have put huge focus on UAVs and now have considerable UAV fleet (Both Imported+ Indigenous)
000_1N414K_0.jpg

Bayraktar-Akinci-e1661406071187.jpg

FpaYfMhaYAYYQf6.jpg

CH-4-cropped.png

Capture-7.jpg
Shahpar-II.jpg

Usually,the threat to UAVs is EW jamming by the enemy forces as effectively demonstrated by Russia in Ukraine.
0x0.jpg

But Akinci UAV in Pakistan's UAV fleet have huge payload capacity to carry Electronic Counter Measure (ECM) pods.If Pakistan can develop a net-centric environment for it's UAVs,Akinci can save other UAVs in operation from enemy's EW weapons thus enhancing their SEAD/DEAD efficiency.
(Does Pakistan have this net-centric capability in its UAV fleet is unknown yet.)

3-Along with Air Force,Land Forces will also have the responsibility to counter defence systems of enemy(so a concept of Combined Warfare).So real time data sharing b/w these two branches of military is a key here.
If the UAV/or any other surveillance assest of Land/Air Forces detects the defence system, saturation attack by Rockets can effectively neutralize the Enemy's defence systems.
Pakistani Army has recently tested Fatah-1 Rocket System with a range of 140km.This Guided MLRS system very effectively fits in the equation of SEAD/DEAD mission.
5ff6e4728e623.jpg

4-Now only thing missing here is Swarm drone tech,once it becomes available,SEAD/DEAD mission can even be more effectively carried out.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
Combined land and air Warfare is necessary to counter any defence system and luckily we are getting the things ready in our arsenal to counter the defence systems of India.

1-Stealth is the most critical part to counter any defence system.
Despite investment in high supersonic and Hypersonic weapons,US and European defence Companies are actively pushing for further improvement in Stealth Subsonic cruise missiles for anti ship roles(NSM,LRASM,etc are new arrivals in Subsonic stealth category) because the importance of stealth to counter the WarShip's defence systems is equally recognised in Western/US war philosophy.
The upcoming Taimoor Stealth Subsonic cruise missile is the evidence of Pakistan's matured Subsonic cruise missile technology and it is going to be key part of Pakistan's SEAD/ DEAD missions.
A volley of these missiles approaching the defence systems from different routes can do the job.

2-Detecting the position of Defence system is the first part of SEAD/DEAD mission.For this,UAVs have proved to be very affective and expendable weapon against Defence systems.They have proved their value in SEAD/DEAD missions in Russia-Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts.Even if they are shot down,they will expose the position of defence system.
Seeing the wide use of UAVs in modern world conflicts, Pakistani Military planners have put huge focus on UAVs and now have considerable UAV fleet (Both Imported+ Indigenous)
Usually,the threat to UAVs is EW jamming by the enemy forces as effectively demonstrated by Russia in Ukraine.
But Akinci UAV in Pakistan's UAV fleet have huge payload capacity to carry Electronic Counter Measure (ECM) pods.If Pakistan can develop a net-centric environment for it's UAVs,Akinci can save other UAVs in operation from enemy's EW weapons thus enhancing their SEAD/DEAD efficiency.
(Does Pakistan have this net-centric capability in its UAV fleet is unknown yet.)

3-Along with Air Force,Land Forces will also have the responsibility to counter defence systems of enemy(so a concept of Combined Warfare).So real time data sharing b/w these two branches of military is a key here.
If the UAV/or any other surveillance assest of Land/Air Forces detects the defence system, saturation attack by Rockets can effectively neutralize the Enemy's defence systems.
Pakistani Army has recently tested Fatah-1 Rocket System with a range of 140km.This Guided MLRS system very effectively fits in the equation of SEAD/DEAD mission.
4-Now only thing missing here is Swarm drone tech,once it becomes available,SEAD/DEAD mission can even be more effectively carried out.
No missile defense system is 100% impenetrable, and also, no drone or MLRS can easily strike on S 400s because these are not deployed at the country's borders. This makes it incredibly difficult to destroy them because India is not Afghanistan, Iraq, or Ukraine, and no other air defense protections avaiable.

Before entering or getting to nearby S400s, the majority of the drones will be destroyed at borders.

If you haven't already, take a look at India's Air Defense Multi Systems, which are already deployed and being deployed very immediately.

There are many programs, just completed the below one also.

Aero India 2023: SAMAR air-defence system ready for induction into IAF service

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed development of its Surface to Air Missile for Assured Retaliation (SAMAR) system and the weapon has entered an initial...
Falcon34

Jan 9, 2022
No missile defense system is 100% impenetrable, and no drone or MLRS can strike India directly because S 400s are not deployed at the country's borders. This makes it incredibly difficult to destroy them because India is not Afghanistan, Iraq, or Ukraine, and no other air defense protections avaiable.

Before entering or getting to nearby S400s, the majority of the drones will be destroyed at borders.

If you haven't already, take a look at India's Air Defense Multi Systems, which are already deployed and being deployed very immediately.

There are many programs, just completed the below one also.

Aero India 2023: SAMAR air-defence system ready for induction into IAF service

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed development of its Surface to Air Missile for Assured Retaliation (SAMAR) system and the weapon has entered an initial...
You people could not shoot down a few glide bombs on 27 feb, u indians are on some next level drugs, no matter how u guys get spanked, you won't understand nor learn. So F off.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
You people could not shoot down a few glide bombs on 27 feb, u indians are on some next level drugs, no matter how u guys get spanked, you won't understand nor learn. So F off.
Do you know the distinction between a basic tense situation and a normal situation?

For your understanding, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) makes a bravo after only outlining the route of the Brahmos missile after one day. even on February 26th, unable to act in a timely manner.

If you check with them, they will tell you that we would not repeat the errors since we would be on alert mode under hostile circumstances.

It doesn't work that way that you get up tomorrow morning and say, "Let's go, fellas, destroy the S 400 missile systems."
 
Falcon34

Jan 9, 2022
Do you know the distinction between a basic tense situation and a normal situation?

For your understanding, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) makes a bravo after only outlining the route. Even on February 26th, unable to act in a timely manner.

If you check with them, they will tell you that we would not repeat the errors since we would be on alert mode under hostile circumstances.

It doesn't work that way that you get up tomorrow morning and say, "Let's go, fellas, destroy the S 400 missile systems."
You **** head can u read, i said was ur air defense was not able to shoot down those glide bombs, they knew for sure pak will strike, yet they couldn't intercept those glide bombs, don't know which fantasy world u indians live in.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
You **** head can u read, i said was ur air defense was not able to shoot down those glide bombs, they knew for sure pak will strike, yet they couldn't intercept those glide bombs, don't know which fantasy world u indians live in.
If Afghanistan has training aircraft also, they can drop bombs at borders in pakistan.

The deep strike is simply different from border bombing by any nation. Pakistan squandered the opportunity to act as well as India in the typical circumstances. Anyone can overlook it

Yet, crossing the border in hostile or combative conditions will be difficult, especially with slow-moving objects like drones. It can be picked up and destroyed with ease.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Well GMLRS and UAV systems are for any defence system near border.
For deep strike,i think stealth is the key.
And we are making good progress in this department.
Though i have mentioned S400 in title but while writing my focus was on any general defence system deployed near border.
If India pushes S400 deep inside it's territory,then we need some more advanced tech to counter them.


No missile defense system is 100% impenetrable, and also, no drone or MLRS can easily strike on S 400s because these are not deployed at the country's borders. This makes it incredibly difficult to destroy them because India is not Afghanistan, Iraq, or Ukraine, and no other air defense protections avaiable.

Before entering or getting to nearby S400s, the majority of the drones will be destroyed at borders.

If you haven't already, take a look at India's Air Defense Multi Systems, which are already deployed and being deployed very immediately.

There are many programs, just completed the below one also.

Aero India 2023: SAMAR air-defence system ready for induction into IAF service

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has completed development of its Surface to Air Missile for Assured Retaliation (SAMAR) system and the weapon has entered an initial...
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
Well GMLRS and UAV systems are for any defence system near border.
For deep strike,i think stealth is the key.
And we are making good progress in this department.
Though i have mentioned S400 in title but while writing my focus was on any general defence system deployed near border.
If India pushes S400 deep inside it's territory,then we need some more advanced tech to counter them.
In my opinion, drones are overrated since they are only useful against opponents who lack robust or decent air defenses.

The accuracy will be the deciding element against these moving platforms, so a hypersonic stealth missile is a good alternative against these missile defense systems, but the error margin is also quite small.
 

