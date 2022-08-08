Is there any threat to the Greek islands from Turkey?

In international relations you are either a realist, or a liberal, or a utopist. So when someone escalates their demands(e.g. Turkey), then you either react with the appeasement policy, or you react dynamically with increasing your reaction power. Therefore, any utopian proposition is crushed by the aggression, which greedily devours it.



So the answer is clear : Yes there is, and the example of Cyprus is not the only one.



First threat came from the sea, and is the Amphibious Marine Brigade (Amfibi Deniz Piyade Tugayı), also known as Amphibious Commando ( Amfibi Komando), is the marine corps unit of the Turkish Naval Forces based in Phocaea near Smyrna , facing Lesvos island, where they exist three amphibious battalions, an MBT battalion, an artillery battalion, a support battalion and other company-sized units.

Has been founded in 1966!!!!

At the base we could clearly see at least 35 landing craft.



Second threat came again from the sea, and the Aksaz naval base where half the Turkish fleet can be stationed there, as was seen in the crisis of the summer of 2020.



Third threat came from the air, are the 2nd Land Aviation Regiment (Erhaç Airport, Malatya) and 3rd Land Aviation Regiment (Gaziemir Air Base, Smyrna, 3ncü Kara Havacilik Alayi), with the about 100 transport helicopters (UH-1H/AB-205 , AS-532UL Cougar, UH-60 Special Ops) as also and the 35 attack helicopters (T-129 ATAK, AH-1P Cobra).



Fourth threat comes from UAV/UCAV/drones, which are mainly stations at the airbases of Dalaman (opposite Rhodes) and Milas-Bodrum (opposite Kos island). From these airfields, Turkey can launch against the Greek islands, not only a large number of loitering or suicide (kamikaze) drones against the first line of Hellenic defense, but also use the large UAV/UCAV like Akinci and Aksungur as also and the known small UAV TB2 Bayraktar. The number of large UAV/UCAV is currently believed to be at least 15, while according to the program it will exceed the 30 pieces by 2024.



All the above turkish military units are facing the Greek islands.

Which we imagine are not going to land in Indonesia, Australia, Syria, France etc.



Fearful I do not think, but when you have a state that has invaded in 3 neighboring countries, has sent troops to 2 warring countries, generally has a leading role in ..... 31 conflicts, in just 10 years, you do not think that this country have to take measures of military deterrence?

The Turkish military threat is real, what is threatened is not demilitarized.