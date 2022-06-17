What's new

Is there any regional cooperation to combat climate change and droughts?

Pakistan:

There is of course the enormous and amazing Plant for Pakistan project initiated by IK to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan between 2018-2023.


Saudi Arabia:

There is the Saudi Green Initiative to plant 10 billion trees.

www.saudigreeninitiative.org

Greening Saudi - Saudi Green Initiative

Greening Saudi Plant 10 billion trees across Saudi Arabia Turning the desert green and rehabilitating 40 million hectares of land over the coming decades is a cornerstone of the Saudi Green Initiative.
www.saudigreeninitiative.org

tribune.com.pk

Saudi Arabia to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistani style | The Express Tribune

Pakistan briefs Saudi delegation about plants suitable for kingdom's terrain.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Egypt:


Are there other such large-scale projects in Western Asia?

Is there a large-scale project that is transnational and not just national?

It seems that our Chinese friends have had great success but at the same time there are reports of that not being the case.


 

