Is there any possibility of military take over given the situation in country??

Possible Military Takeover??

Thess dynastic thugs have failed in everything. They even the operation regime change .
Economy is in shambles now.
Dollar flaying at 250+
SBP reserve decreasing everyday
Pakistan on the verge of default.
Inflation all times high
Flood across country
Judges are fighting among themselves

Imran khan's popularity is all time high and there's no way PPP-PMLN can counter him.
Even if elections are rigged he'll still be back in power just like he did in Punjab.

COAS have asked US for IMF deal but seems like US would want them to complete operation regime change in which they failed previously.
The only possible way to fulfill the wish of America Masters is Military takeover.
This will also provide face Saving to PPP-PMLN just like it did 1999 when PMLN brought Pakistan to default.

Or military might be afraid of going for any such act because of public response the way the are coming out on roads everyday for protest.
Musharaf in his last days said there won't be any Martial in Pakistan in future.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553319268544045058
 
Pakistan is already under military takeover since at least 1958
 
If martial law was an option the wouldn't have put so much effort to pass the no confidence vote. They had to put their own ego aside to deal with people like Mariam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman, Zardari, they even let Nawaz go. Why deal with such low lives when you can just take over.
 
We haven history of even number of decades as direct military rule and odd number as indirect military rule.

So 2020s is even so it's time
Already 2 years have been passed

The wanted to play democracy and keep things clean but it failed

Moreover US would have difficult time in convincing the other countries to accept the Martial law government
 
1659177067521.png
 
US only supports martial laws when there's a direct benefit to them, Musharraf was needed to invade Afghanistan. Zia was needed against Soviet Union. Now I don't think America cares much about Pakistan. I don't buy the regime change theory either. It's possible that those who got rid of Imran wanted to please America but I don't think America cares much at all. Those mental slaves who can't think beyond the West and bet everything on it will have their comeuppance now. They've been discarded, they are no longer needed by their self proclaimed masters.
 
Martial law usually happens when the the General is young and is in his first term(3 years). Our current General is at the end of 6 year(2nd term) and ending his career in 2 months(october). I highly doubt it he wants another extension. The new COAS might consider taking over if things go too bad.But chances are way too low. All in all, typical circus is gonna continue.
 
That's true
All his batch mates have retired

But remember the first martial law
Ayub was Chief for 8 years when he took over
 
Well, Ayub's case was different. It was first time in a newly established country.

Or may be, we might see our second Field Marshal :lol:

