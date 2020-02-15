Is there any actual impact of Fatf grey listing?

FATF grey-listing caused ‘$38b losses’ | The Express Tribune Pakistan has sustained a staggering $38 billion economic losses due to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to thrice placed the country on its grey list since 2008, says a new research paper published by an independent think-tank, Tabadlab.

So I came across a report today that is being widely reported in the Indian media suggesting Pakistan has lost circa $38 billion because of FATF grey listing since 2008.What do you think think? Is it accurate? Greylisting comes with no sanctions I know of. Seems a bit fuzzy to me.I think his modelling doesn't take into account other impacts on the economy (like the false valuing of currency). The author practically admits so himself.