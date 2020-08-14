Is there a skirmish between Turkey and Greece in Eastern Mediterranean?

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a "high price" and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning. Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have risen sharply this week after Turkey sent a survey vessel to the region, escorted by warships, in a move Greece decried as illegal. "We said that if you attack our Oruc Reis you will pay a high price, and they got their first answer today," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara without giving details. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.us...tion-in-mediterranean-is-dialogue?context=amp