  • Friday, August 14, 2020

Is there a skirmish between Turkey and Greece in Eastern Mediterranean?

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by azbaroj, Aug 14, 2020 at 12:33 AM.

    azbaroj

    azbaroj FULL MEMBER

    ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a "high price" and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.

    Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have risen sharply this week after Turkey sent a survey vessel to the region, escorted by warships, in a move Greece decried as illegal.

    "We said that if you attack our Oruc Reis you will pay a high price, and they got their first answer today," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara without giving details.

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.us...tion-in-mediterranean-is-dialogue?context=amp
     
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    It's about a ship "dog-fight". Our vessel hit Greek one, it took damage and they took Greek vessel away to the closest harbour. Our TCG Kemal Reis continues duty. That's about it.
     
    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    The Greek frigate which was supposed to be "hit" and "suffered damage" actually took part in an exercise with the French Navy this morning....
     
