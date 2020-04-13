Is there a list on PDF with prohibited media outlets?

TruthSeeker said: You cannot trust that other posters here at PDF are, themselves, reliable arbiters of news sources. If you post an article from a source that is criticized, I suggest you Google the source to learn more about it yourself before simply accepting the criticism of the PDF poster who has criticized your source. There are many agendas, other than an honest search for the truth, going on here in the PDF threads. Click to expand...

Well, it was not so much that I am accepting the criticism of other members, but the fact is that after they do criticise me or the article or the source, they also tag moderators to delete or lock the thread, which the moderators a number of times did. This is done even though I had given the members that criticised me a reasonable explanation or defense on why I posted the thread or on the reliability of the source, which I assume the moderators also had read, but still decided to delete or lock the thread.It can also be that moderators themselve delete or lock my threads without any discussion beforehand, which I have noticed a number of times.So, I asked the question in order to not waste time posting threads (from sources which are not acceptable here) if they are going to be deleted or locked anyway.So, it has less to do with the truth or agendas, but more with, let's say, efficiency.