Is there a list on PDF with prohibited media outlets?

Jyotish
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2018
- Messages
- 4,598
- Reaction score
- 31
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hi,
I was wondering is there is a list on PDF where with media outlets from which no articles or other types of media can be posted?
I myself have posted a number of threads and sometimes when I posted an article, some members said that the media outlet from which the article came, was untrustworthy, a mouthpiece or a propaganda outlet etc.
So, is there a list where we can see from which media outlets we can not post articles from?
If there is not a list then we can start one.
Here are the first two sites that should be put on this list:
1. Middle East Monitor (https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/)
2. Afghanistan Times (http://www.afghanistantimes.af/)
I used to post a lot from these sites, but I have stopped doing so since a number of weeks.
If you all have suggestions, which media outlets should be put on the list, tell me.
I was wondering is there is a list on PDF where with media outlets from which no articles or other types of media can be posted?
I myself have posted a number of threads and sometimes when I posted an article, some members said that the media outlet from which the article came, was untrustworthy, a mouthpiece or a propaganda outlet etc.
So, is there a list where we can see from which media outlets we can not post articles from?
If there is not a list then we can start one.
Here are the first two sites that should be put on this list:
1. Middle East Monitor (https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/)
2. Afghanistan Times (http://www.afghanistantimes.af/)
I used to post a lot from these sites, but I have stopped doing so since a number of weeks.
If you all have suggestions, which media outlets should be put on the list, tell me.