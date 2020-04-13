What's new

Is there a list on PDF with prohibited media outlets?

Hi,

I was wondering is there is a list on PDF where with media outlets from which no articles or other types of media can be posted?

I myself have posted a number of threads and sometimes when I posted an article, some members said that the media outlet from which the article came, was untrustworthy, a mouthpiece or a propaganda outlet etc.

So, is there a list where we can see from which media outlets we can not post articles from?

If there is not a list then we can start one.

Here are the first two sites that should be put on this list:
1. Middle East Monitor (https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/)
2. Afghanistan Times (http://www.afghanistantimes.af/)

I used to post a lot from these sites, but I have stopped doing so since a number of weeks.

If you all have suggestions, which media outlets should be put on the list, tell me.
 
You cannot trust that other posters here at PDF are, themselves, reliable arbiters of news sources. If you post an article from a source that is criticized, I suggest you Google the source to learn more about it yourself before simply accepting the criticism of the PDF poster who has criticized your source. There are many agendas, other than an honest search for the truth, going on here in the PDF threads.
 
TruthSeeker said:
You cannot trust that other posters here at PDF are, themselves, reliable arbiters of news sources. If you post an article from a source that is criticized, I suggest you Google the source to learn more about it yourself before simply accepting the criticism of the PDF poster who has criticized your source. There are many agendas, other than an honest search for the truth, going on here in the PDF threads.
Well, it was not so much that I am accepting the criticism of other members, but the fact is that after they do criticise me or the article or the source, they also tag moderators to delete or lock the thread, which the moderators a number of times did. This is done even though I had given the members that criticised me a reasonable explanation or defense on why I posted the thread or on the reliability of the source, which I assume the moderators also had read, but still decided to delete or lock the thread.
It can also be that moderators themselve delete or lock my threads without any discussion beforehand, which I have noticed a number of times.

So, I asked the question in order to not waste time posting threads (from sources which are not acceptable here) if they are going to be deleted or locked anyway.

So, it has less to do with the truth or agendas, but more with, let's say, efficiency.
 
Jyotish said:
So, it has less to do with the truth or agendas, but more with, let's say, efficiency.
Yes, I understand. I have had the same experience a few times. PDF does not escape the issue of human fallibility. Moderators here are, sometimes, swayed by a "mob" and cave in. I don't criticize the moderators, though. They are doing a thankless task for all of our benefit. I applaud them even when I sometimes disagree with their exercise of their honest judgement.
 
List update

Since my post on 'Turf war erupts between Lashkar front TRF and Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir' from The New Indian Express was deleted because this newspaper is seen as an unreliable source (I do not know who did it), I will update the list accordingly.

upload_2020-4-26_17-42-19.png


Prohibited media outlets on PDF:
1. Middle East Monitor (https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/)
2. Afghanistan Times (http://www.afghanistantimes.af/)
3. The New Indian Express (https://www.newindianexpress.com/na...and-hizbul-mujahideen-in-kashmir-2135622.html)
 
List update

Since my post on 'Pakistan must apologise to Pashtuns over Babarra Massacre' from Naya Daur (https://nayadaur.tv/2020/08/pakistan-must-apologise-to-pashtuns-over-babarra-massacre/) was deleted because this website is seen as a non credible source (I do not know which moderator did it)
I have updated the list accordingly.

upload_2020-8-12_19-29-11.png


Prohibited media outlets on PDF:
1. Middle East Monitor (https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/)
2. Afghanistan Times (http://www.afghanistantimes.af/)
3. The New Indian Express (https://www.newindianexpress.com/)
4. Naya Daur (https://nayadaur.tv/)
 
I am surprised you haven't added timesofindia, hindustantimes, zeetv, republictv....among many others... You can add them yourself before complaining here again that these outlets based threads were removed. Just saving your time and effort.
 
PDF said:
I am surprised you haven't added timesofindia, hindustantimes, zeetv, republictv....among many others... You can add them yourself before complaining here again that these outlets based threads were removed. Just saving your time and effort.
Well, the four you mentioned are all Indian news media.

From the four that I listed, the first is Qatari, the second Afghani, the third Indian and the fourth is Pakistani. This means that media from countries other than India can also be non credible.

So, if you would be so kind to also name news media from other countries of which the articles cannot be posted here on PDF, then yes, that would save me a lot of time and effort.
 
Cannot trust anything that's part of the Indian media and it should not be allowed to be posted here. All Indian media is highly censored and designed to serve the Hindu Extremist Indian Government.

Their agenda is to influence Pakistani youngsters especialy through fear and intimidation and try to make Pakistani youth feel small, meagre, inferior and hopeless against the Indians.

I am sure some Indian members here belong to the older generation, they're mature and/or even work for Indian Government agencies.

They come here with certain agendas and their job is to just bombard this forum with a certain narrative to overwhelm Pakistani voices / narrative. They're least interested in discussion or learning but simply plotting indian Government narrative.

It's very dangerous for Pakistani national security and it needs to be taken care of.
 
Wow. An indian complaining about not being able to post anti Pakistani articles from indian source. Shocking.
 
Jyotish said:
I am not an Indian.

Read my signature.
You can paint a donkey cart, but it will still be a donkey cart.

Doesn't matter that you have Dutch nationality, you are still an indian. All your actions show that.
 
Morpheus said:
You can paint a donkey cart, but it will still be a donkey cart.

Doesn't matter that you have Dutch nationality, you are still an indian. All your actions show that.
No.

I am a Surinamese Hindustani.

Google it.

Then you will understand.
 
Jyotish said:
No.

I am a Surinamese Hindustani.

Google it.

Then you will understand.
Your actions are similar to an indian. You can paint it however you want it, you are still an indian, and your actions/intention on this forum show that.
 
