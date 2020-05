Sheikh Fahd bin Abdullah Al Thani, a member of the ruling family in Qatar, has published through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, a video clip documenting the moment of intense smoke from the Qatari army headquarters building in the capital, Doha. Commenting on the video, Sheikh Fahd said, “The Ministry of Interior, Qatar TV, Al-Jazeera, Sheraton, and Intelligence are very close to this building.” Over the past two days, media outlets circulated news of a coup attempt in Qatar, and the hashtag # coup_ in _ Qatar spread on Twitter after news of severe skirmishes was reported in the coastal city of Al-Wakra, which is about five kilometers from Doha.

