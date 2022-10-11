What's new

Is the West going to do a "regime change" in the KSA and UAE?

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
14,755
19
39,166
Country
United States
Location
United States
According to the Turkish defense analyst, Ardan Zenturk, it may be the "time over" for MBS and MBZ duo.

The highlights:
  • The Western Imperialists seem like ultra sensitive vis-à-vis Washington vs Putin tug of war. Any support to Putin, and you're dead in their books.
  • MBS and MBZ have crossed their limits forgetting that both the KSA and UAE were created by the West; now is the time to show them their places. The ops might begin much sooner than expected.
  • As for the international ill-gotten black money, Dubai is the "black hole" and the "washing machine". Now, the West would simply take this accumulated wealth away.
  • Etc.
*My note: The Pak Deep State has done the right thing to be "the first in the queue when food is served, and the last in the queue when the fighting starts". Their plates will remain full for quite some time to come. Incidentally, China isn't militarily supporting Russia either.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

fatman17
  • Article
The West's False Narrative about Russia and China
Replies
1
Views
526
Catalystic
Catalystic
xyx007
Israeli help to legitimize Imran Khan's Regime Change in Pakistan? Goals? What should Pakistan do?
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Dalit
Dalit
The SC
The West is breathing its last
Replies
0
Views
421
The SC
The SC
dBSPL
Is the UAE moving to replace Qatar as Turkey's top Gulf partner?
Replies
8
Views
807
dBSPL
dBSPL
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Opinionated - Chechen fighters in the battle of Kyiv and the new world order
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
5K
jhungary
jhungary

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom