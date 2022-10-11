Is the West going to do a "regime change" in the KSA and UAE?

Hakikat ve Hikmet
According to the Turkish defense analyst, Ardan Zenturk, it may be the "time over" for MBS and MBZ duo.
The highlights:
- The Western Imperialists seem like ultra sensitive vis-à-vis Washington vs Putin tug of war. Any support to Putin, and you're dead in their books.
- MBS and MBZ have crossed their limits forgetting that both the KSA and UAE were created by the West; now is the time to show them their places. The ops might begin much sooner than expected.
- As for the international ill-gotten black money, Dubai is the "black hole" and the "washing machine". Now, the West would simply take this accumulated wealth away.
- Etc.