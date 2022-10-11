Is the West going to do a "regime change" in the KSA and UAE?

The Western Imperialists seem like ultra sensitive vis-à-vis Washington vs Putin tug of war. Any support to Putin, and you're dead in their books.

MBS and MBZ have crossed their limits forgetting that both the KSA and UAE were created by the West; now is the time to show them their places. The ops might begin much sooner than expected.

As for the international ill-gotten black money, Dubai is the "black hole" and the "washing machine". Now, the West would simply take this accumulated wealth away.

Etc.

According to the Turkish defense analyst, Ardan Zenturk, it may be the "time over" for MBS and MBZ duo.The highlights:*My note: The Pak Deep State has done the right thing to be "the first in the queue when food is served, and the last in the queue when the fighting starts". Their plates will remain full for quite some time to come. Incidentally, China isn't militarily supporting Russia either.