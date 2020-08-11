/ Register

Is the US-Saudi Arabia relationship falling apart?

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by beijingwalker, Aug 11, 2020 at 8:17 AM.

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Is the US-Saudi Arabia relationship falling apart?
    US State Department shows support for former Saudi intelligence agent who is suing Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
    Inside Story08 Aug 2020 20:08 GMT



    What is reported to be a foiled murder plot is putting further strain on the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

    Former Saudi intelligence agent Saad al-Jabri is suing the Saudi Crown Prince in the US, alleging Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) sent the "hit squad" that murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi to kill him in Canada.

    In a rare rebuke, the US State Department praised al-Jabri and demanded answers about the safety of his children, who went missing in March.

    Will US President Donald Trump, a staunch MBS supporter, be forced to take action?
     
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    The Americans are playing their own games. They want to squeeze MBS who is already lacking credibility due to Khashoggi murder. Here comes the disturbing part. MBS is going to deliver to the Americans.
     
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    US court issues summons for Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman
    Former Saudi intelligence officer filed lawsuit accusing the crown prince of sending a hit squad to try and kill him.

    16 hours ago

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has been issued a summons by a US court for a lawsuit by a former top Saudi intelligence agent who was reportedly targeted in a foiled assassination attempt.

    The US District Court for the District of Columbia issued the summons on Friday, a day after Saad al-Jabri filed the lawsuit accusing Prince Mohammed of sending a hit squad to Canada to try and kill him.

    A summons is an official notice of a lawsuit, given to the person or persons being sued.

    Al-Jabri, who lives in Canada, reportedly under increased protection by police and private security guards, claimed that his close ties with the US intelligence community and deep knowledge of the prince's activities had rendered him one of the aspiring monarch's key targets.

    "Few places hold more sensitive, humiliating and damning information about Defendant bin-Salman than the mind and memory of Dr. Saad - except perhaps the recordings Dr. Saad made in anticipation of his killing," the lawsuit read.

    Saudi Arabia, which has issued Interpol red notices seeking al-Jabri's return - which have since been dismissed by the agency as political - has urged other countries to send al-Jabri back to the kingdom, accusing the former senior intelligence officer of corruption.

    The summons, which named 12 people in addition to Prince Mohammed, added: "If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint".

    The suit asserts that MBS had ordered the detention of two of al-Jabri's children, who have gone missing from their home in the capital Riyadh in mid-March, and that other relatives have also been arrested and tortured "all in an effort to bait Dr. Saad back to Saudi Arabia to be killed".

    The claims in the lawsuit are allegations which have not been proven.

    "MBS will now vigorously lobby President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to issue what is called a letter of suggestion immunity," Bruce Fein, a former US associate deputy attorney general, told Al Jazeera.

    "It is rather an odd realm of law, but it asks the court to dismiss the case because it will interfere with the foreign relations of the US and relations with a head of state or high-level officials.

    "But that means November [US elections] will be critical for Saudi Arabia. I can guarantee you right now that Saudi Arabia and the crown prince are talking with Pompeo and Trump asking them get him out of this."

    https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020...abia-mohammed-bin-salman-200810081311989.html
     
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    What credibility do you even have as a leader when you have to plead to others to get you out of trouble? These are the pathetic past time hobbies of these monarchs.
     
    GumNaam

    GumNaam ELITE MEMBER

    sad to say but yes!
     
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    I am not sad for one. Perhaps this might bring the Saudis to their senses.
     
