Is the US-Saudi Arabia relationship falling apart? US State Department shows support for former Saudi intelligence agent who is suing Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Inside Story08 Aug 2020 20:08 GMT What is reported to be a foiled murder plot is putting further strain on the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States. Former Saudi intelligence agent Saad al-Jabri is suing the Saudi Crown Prince in the US, alleging Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) sent the "hit squad" that murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi to kill him in Canada. In a rare rebuke, the US State Department praised al-Jabri and demanded answers about the safety of his children, who went missing in March. Will US President Donald Trump, a staunch MBS supporter, be forced to take action?