Is the US abandoning its war on Iran to focus directly on the so-called China threat?

12 May, 2020 17:14

Saudi Arabia was made nervous by a recent US decision to remove some of its military hardware from the kingdom. Is the US punishing Riyadh for its disastrous oil price war, or has it given up on its bid to confront Iran?After a decades-long, disturbingly cozy relationship, the Trump administration recently announced it will be removing its Patriot missile defence system and some fighter aircraft from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Trump administration deployed the advanced missile defence system to the country following an attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facilities, which was widely blamed on Tehran on strenuously compiled evidence.Altogether, the US will pull two batteries which had been advanced to guard oil facilities along with about 300 personnel who were deployed to operate those batteries. A THAAD anti-ballistic missile defence system will remain, however. The move comes only a few months after the US began to increase its military presence in Saudi Arabia to send a very strong warning to its main adversary in the region, Iran.Funnily enough, it was the US patriot missile defence system which failed to stop the drones and cruise missiles that famously attacked Saudi Arabia last year. According to think tank CSIS, Iran’s ballistic and cruise missile capabilities could overwhelm any Saudi missile defence system. Billions of dollars’ worth of equipment well spent, if you ask me.When queried about the recent decision, the US president said,