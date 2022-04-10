What's new

Is the military corrupt?

Is the military corrupt?

  • Yes

  • No

I think the military did help United States and the IMF to overthrow Imran Khan.

Please do not delete this thread mod. We must be able to withstand critical questions in order to develop our country.
 
I think the military did help United States and the IMF to overthrow Imran Khan.

A Hybride Coup in which Judiciary and Military both executed their role beyond the boundaries of Constitution allowed them.
 
Well some of them must definitely be be corrupt.

I only know one person in Army he is at Colonel level, his three sons are studying in USA (Carnegie Mellon), knowing this family inside out, he comes from a very very humble background barely able to make the ends meet, his father lived entire life on rent, had no significant assets, property etc.

Now someone explain me how a Colonel in the army with all the possible perks and privledges can afford to send his children to one of the most expensive private university on the planet.

The only answer I know is either he is "obliged, compromised or corrupt"
 

