Is the military corrupt?

Well some of them must definitely be be corrupt.



I only know one person in Army he is at Colonel level, his three sons are studying in USA (Carnegie Mellon), knowing this family inside out, he comes from a very very humble background barely able to make the ends meet, his father lived entire life on rent, had no significant assets, property etc.



Now someone explain me how a Colonel in the army with all the possible perks and privledges can afford to send his children to one of the most expensive private university on the planet.



The only answer I know is either he is "obliged, compromised or corrupt"