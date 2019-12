India is a continent of human groups belonging to different races, speaking different languages, and professing different religions [...] Personally, I would like to see the Punjab, North-West Frontier Province, Sindh and Baluchistan amalgamated into a single State. Self-government within the British Empire, or without the British Empire, the formation of a consolidated North-West Indian Muslim State appears to me to be the final destiny of the Muslims, at least of North-West India.

At this solemn hour in the history of India, when British and Indian statesmen are laying the foundations of a Federal Constitution for that land, we address this appeal to you, in the name of our common heritage, on behalf of our thirty million Muslim brethren who live in PAKSTAN—by which we mean the five Northern units of India, Viz: Punjab, North-West Frontier Province (Afghan Province), Kashmir, Sindh and Baluchistan.

There is much merit in what you said. Like most things it was not one man effort. Iqbal indeed is the 'real founder'. As we know going back to 1930 Iqbal had enunciated for creation of a state composed of the Muslim majority provinces of theof the British Raj [that is on the] and then began to push for his project imploring Jinnah to come back from Britain and stop playing a 'gora' dressed in white suites with pet dogs poodling around him.We must not forget that it was another pretend 'gora' living in Britain who gave the project the name "PAKSTAN" from the names of the provinces of the Indus basin.However we must not dismiss Jinnah because he had the political gravitas to put this project completion. And he sure did after ups and downs. I do think though that Jinnah's role has been exaggerated and Iqbal/Rehmat have had their roles reduced in Pakistan's public's understanding.