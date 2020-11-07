What's new

Is the Indian Army Telling the Truth to the Nation!

Recently the Indian army Chief bragged that not an inch of Indian territory has been lost to the enemy along the LAC and mainly in Ladakh. Most independent Indian analysts view to the contrary. China has been systematically slicing away chunks of India with impunity for some time now. Just in Depsang alone PLA has occupied more than 900 sqkm of previously held Indian land with the Indian army doing nothing about it. Just a little teaser from the past from the Indian media.

Chinese troops 19km inside Indian territory, govt admits
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Chinese troops 19km inside Indian territory, govt admits | India News - Times of India

India News: Govt on Friday for the first time admitted that PLA troops had intruded as much as 19 km inside Indian territory to pitch their tents there.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

PLA acknowledges 2013 incursion at Depsang Valley for 1st time
www.business-standard.com

PLA acknowledges 2013 incursion at Depsang Valley for 1st time

For the first time, the Chinese military today acknowledged last year's incursion at the Depsang Valley in Ladakh region and said such incidents occurred due to different perception about the Line of Actual Control. "Last year there was some
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com





 
