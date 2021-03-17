What's new

İs the British monarchy done?

waz

waz

waz
Sep 15, 2006
Ahmet Pasha said:
İs the British monarchy still relevant or needed in today's world?

What are your thoughts??
Especially the British Pakistanis here
@waz @Verve @The Diplomat and all others
No it's not.

Their youngsters especially William who will be king for the longest term, as his father is aged, are young, vibrant and in touch with the people. For example the Queen and William both came to the Grenfell Tower tragedy before politicians turned up.
They connect well to numerous nations throughout the world through the Commonwealth, which brings diverse nations together to discuss trade links, and cooperate in various fields such as climate change to poverty.

Also remember Prince William the future heir to the throne is a very warm friend to Pakistan and retains close links to the fatherland. Where others snub the nation, so called friends stay away with excuses, he and his wife embarked on a 5 day tour.

In Photos, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Trip To Pakistan: The Best Display Of Soft Power

With this latest trip, the dazzling young royal duo continues to grow into their future roles as their country's monarchs.
The royal family economically brings in a huge amount of revenue. They bring in £1.8 billion of revenue and cost £75 million. Without the royals I doubt we would see the level of numbers coming to Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle etc.

Many modern and progressive nations have monarchies e.g. Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Japan and so on.

Finally and I speak for the majority no one would want to see our nation pledging its allegiance to some idiot who got voted into office. I couldn't stomach a supreme leader of the republic like the US has. For example odious men like war criminal Tony Blair, greedy filth like David Cameron etc would be beyond approach. No thank you.

Long live our royal family, from a firm royalist.


Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba
May 27, 2018
No it is NOT !!!!!! And, it will never be done!!!

You have to have lived in the UK to understand who and what the Royal Family are to us and why they form a part of our identity. Outsiders do not get it - esp Americans ...
 
C

ColonelSanders

ColonelSanders
Mar 29, 2019
Ali_Baba said:
No it is NOT !!!!!! And, it will never be done!!!

You have to have lived in the UK to understand who and what the Royal Family are to us and why they form a part of our identity. Outsiders do not get it - esp Americans ...
I live in UK and i dont see the point
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
The British royal family is a white supremacist racist insitution ..a holdover from the days of the empire...time to dissolve it...or pass its title and estates to surviving African and Asian royal houses
 
waz

waz

waz
Sep 15, 2006
Ali_Baba said:
No it is NOT !!!!!! And, it will never be done!!!

You have to have lived in the UK to understand who and what the Royal Family are to us and why they form a part of our identity. Outsiders do not get it - esp Americans ...
Spot on.
 
