Is the BJP hacking EVMs to win UP election?

Mar 1, 2022
I am watched exit polls of many news channels. Most exit polls are predicting BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh.

I know most news channel are on the payroll of the RSS.

But I don't understand how the BJP can win the most important Indian state.

* OBC and Muslim population is around 35 percent and 20 percent respectively. OBCs are angry with the BJP. Most OBCs went for Samajwadi Party this time. Muslims won't vote for the BJP.

* Dalits are angry with the BJP to due to rise in anti Dalit Hate crimes. Most of them would have voted for BSP. Dalits form around 25 percent.

* Brahmins are around 9.5 percent. Yogi (a Thakur) has irked Brahmins by favouring his caste over them. Atleast half of them would go with the Congress and the BSP.

* Farmers protest has turned agrarian castes like Jaats and Gujjars who are form a significant chunk of the population of western up anti BJP. Most Muslims of the state are concentrated in the Western Part.

* Thakurs who form around 7 percent of the state population would support Yogi (a thakur). Who would else vote for BJP? Some Brahmins. Some minor OBCs castes. Some minor Dalits castes. In short BJP wouldn't be able to garner more than 18 percent votes.



So how the BJP would cross the majority mark?

@jamahir @Joe Shearer @xeuss @N.Siddiqui
 

