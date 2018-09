To question whether the West really cares for Muslims, open a new thread. If you can address the very specific details provided by the media about the oppression of the Muslims in Xinjiang by China, you are welcome to participate.

September 27, 2018

Among other abuses, the Communist Party regime has crushed reformist movements and protests, jailed anti-corruption activists, paraded critical journalists and publishers on television for coerced confessions, persecuted religious and ethnic minorities, cracked down on dissent on social media, straitjacketed civil society groups, locked up human rights lawyers, and controlled the number of children couples are allowed to have. But given its enormous economic clout, other governments have continued to treat Beijing as a valued partner and even as a mentor and leader on the international stage.

Mass Detentions in Xinjiang

the persecution of China’s Muslim population.

it had evidence that upwards of a million ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities had been forced into political indoctrination camps in the Xinjiang region.

Beijing’s anti-Uighur project

obtained crucial confirmations from local officials

police-state apparatus in Xinjiang

First, he made use of official Chinese sources — police reports, propaganda assessments, guidance from local officials — to illustrate the high priority that the regime has assigned to its campaign to destroy Uyghurs’ identification with the Muslim faith. Second, he conveyed chilling testimony from Uyghur exiles who had been caught up in the regime’s “re-education” project and have thus personally experienced the totalitarian methods of the Chinese state.

re-education facility in Hotan, a center of Uyghur culture

The inmates are subjected to a routine that is part Orwell and part Mao.

They are compelled to listen to endless lessons about the dangers of Islam and the superiority of Chinese culture, sing hymns of praise to the Communist Party leadership, participate in self-criticism exercises reminiscent of the Cultural Revolution, and ultimately renounce their Muslim faith. Part of the re-education process is also aimed at breaking the individual by pressuring inmates to disown their families or by separating children from their parents.

The Times estimated the number of Muslims who had passed through the re-education camps at somewhere between several hundred thousand and a million.

pervasive surveillance that Uyghurs are subjected to in cities like Hotan and Urumqi. In Hotan, Buckley noted “fortified police outposts” every few hundred yards and surveillance cameras everywhere. The state has installed the most sophisticated voice and facial recognition technology throughout Uyghur areas. Annual spending on security for Xinjiang has doubled over the past year, to $8.5 billion.

including their visits to mosques and other outward signs of belief

The police make regular visits to Uyghur homes, where they use special equipment to check for forbidden books

Uyghurs told the Times of having been summoned to police headquarters, where they had their voices recorded, their heads photographed at various angles, and blood samples were taken in order to build up the state’s database of biometric and genetic information.