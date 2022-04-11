Is the Army complicit in the regime change by maintaining a "neutral stance" ?

Lincoln said: This is a genuine question and it is for those who are saying the Army is trying to remain neutral and not meddle in politics.



How is this politics? Didn't the National Security Council itself verify the legitimacy of the threat, with DG ISI and the COAS in presence? This is a direct foreign interference and the Generals know it. Their duty is to protect Pakistan from external threats, not only in the form of military threats but also cyber, social, foreign political threats. If they refuse to even stop a forrign intervention (that they admitted) in the state affairs of Pakistan, then what purpose does the Army exactly serve? Only to make contradicting statements and comments on foreign issues (which are unwarranted and unrequired of the Chief of Army) in security seminars in Islamabad? Click to expand...

Hmm, let's see. Perhaps a few thought experiments may help with the simple concept of remaining neutral in the face of evil.Doing nothing, as they say, can be the biggest act.These simple thought experiments represent what we teach kids and how moral character is generally judged. It assumes that one has the power to stop whatever is happening. Let's begin:1) You see a child being molested by a known rapist. You stay neutral. What does this say about you?2) You see an old, frail woman being robbed by a known thief. You watch and remain neutral. What does this say about you?3) You see your own mother get attacked by thugs. You watch, even though you have the power to stop it, and stay neutral. What does this say about you?Is Pakistan not something we think of as our mother? Has it not allowed us to be born in a non-Hindutva nation? Does it not require the ACTIVE blocking, stopping, defeating of blatant evil?I leave the rest to you.