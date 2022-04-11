Is the Army complicit in the regime change by maintaining a "neutral stance" ?

This is a genuine question and it is for those who are saying the Army is trying to remain neutral and not meddle in politics.
How is this politics? Didn't the National Security Council itself verify the legitimacy of the threat, with DG ISI and the COAS in presence? This is a direct foreign interference and the Generals know it. Their duty is to protect Pakistan from external threats, not only in the form of military threats but also cyber, social, foreign political threats. If they refuse to even stop a forrign intervention (that they admitted) in the state affairs of Pakistan, then what purpose does the Army exactly serve? Only to make contradicting statements and comments on foreign issues (which are unwarranted and unrequired of the Chief of Army) in security seminars in Islamabad?
