Is the absconding criminal coming back from London?

uninformed_youth
- Apr 17, 2022
Hamza Shahbaz has directed provincial machinery to immediately upgrade the condition of jail hospital and other related services. I am wondering if the absconding criminals hiding in London have been given the green light to return. They first stay in jail for a few days upon return, then courts can give them relief to be released. After release they can further destroy the economy and continue abusing our jawans.