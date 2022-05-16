What's new

Is the absconding criminal coming back from London?

Hamza Shahbaz has directed provincial machinery to immediately upgrade the condition of jail hospital and other related services. I am wondering if the absconding criminals hiding in London have been given the green light to return. They first stay in jail for a few days upon return, then courts can give them relief to be released. After release they can further destroy the economy and continue abusing our jawans.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526196406225997824
 
They are worried

They are trying to negotiate immunity, the last thing they want is to turn up in Pakistan, then for the people, IK and the military to turn against them then they would be stuck counting platelets again
 

