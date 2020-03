An Indian was part of the four-member team that attacked the gurdwara in Kabul according to reports citing intelligence inputs. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack and published a photograph of a man pointing his finger upward and holding an assault rifle, identifying him as Abu Khalid al-Hindi, one of the terrorists involved in the attack that killed 25 people.A report by IANS claims that Abu Khalid al-Hindi belongs to Kasaragod in Kerala. However, there has been no official confirmation so far.Fourteen people who have been missing from Kasaragod are believed to have gone to fight for ISIS in Afghanistan in 2016.The extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack soon after claiming it was revenge for Kashmir. India has strongly condemned the attack on the shrine—one of the oldest in Afghanistan. This is not the first time that ISIS has targeted Sikhs in Afghanistan.The members of the UN Security Council issued a statement on Thursday condemning the “heinous and cowardly’’ attack. The members of the Security Council “underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors’’ of this “reprehensible’’ acts of terror “accountable and bring them to justice.”India has also strongly condemned the attack on the Sikh community. “Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers,” said a statement put out by the ministry of external affairs.“We commend the brave Afghan security forces for..their exemplary courage,'' the ministry of external affairs statement stated.The attack comes in the shadow of the imminent US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. There were also reports of blasts that occurred near the cremation site when the families were performing the last rites on Thursday.“Deeply concerned at the blasts reported near the cremation site of those killed during the attack on Gurudwara sahib in Kabul,” tweeted the external affairs minister S. Jaishankar. “Our Embassy has been in touch with Kabul security authorities. Have asked them to ensure adequate security onsite as well as safe return of their families to their homes thereafter.’’SOURCE: https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2...d-sikh-shrine-in-kabul-was-indian-report.html