Taj Mahal is declared by western eurocentric scholars as completely foreign architecture on indian territory which has not a bit of semblance to historic indian architectural. This narrative has been picked up by some popular hindu extremists who also govern the indian state of UP where the taj is situated and refused to allow it to be on its tourism highlights for some periods and hindutvas even stopped funding its maintenance.



So this controversy really begs the question whether the taj mahal is really as foreign to the indian architecture as it is claimed to be.



i would use many examples from indian pre islamic architecture and argue that taj is more indian then its claimed as a foreign architecture

