Pakistan's Chief of Air Staff, Mujahid Anwar Khan, visited Sri Lanka between February 5 and 10 according aby Pakistani High Commission in Colombo. So, I checked the Sri Lankan Air Force's website to dig up more details. From what I have seen so far, it was quite an extensive visit. Whereas other nations' dignitaries usually had only one press release dedicated to them, Anwar had 8. They are the following:This doesn't seem like a normal visit. I was perusing through these posts when something from the 4th press release caught my eye. The memento given by Anwar to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister is a painting of JF-17 Thunder. Is Sri Lanka finally buying the jets, or am I just imagining things? Check it out.