Is Shahzad Chaudhry Right "On India"?

Honorable AVM's statement should not be seen in isolation but with our past success (net gain) vis a vis India and our current response to Indian designs.



Military - Like it or not but India has upped the ante at subconventional level and we are struggling to even respond to threat at home turf forget about Western and Eastern border. This isn't 1965 and 1971, where PA could concentrate on Eastern front leaving Baluchistan and FATA to tribals/lashkars.



Economy - Look at our foreign reserves, our exports, our Account deficit and overall financial situation. We cannot even feed our own people, fighting a war would be a suicide at this moment.



Fractured society - Pakistan probably have never been this polarized where battle lines are drawns at political front and nobody is ready to reconcile and address national issues collectively. The chaos has engulfed our daily lives where future looks bleak.



Somebody tell me how you are going to respond to Indian designs keeping in view the above situation and non serious attitude of state towards own issues.



Bottom line - if you cannot change for better, total subjugation to India would be your destiny something you cannot avoid even when you and me hate it to the core.