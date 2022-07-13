Kedikesenfare2
Is Saudi Arabia Exaggerating Its Oil Production Potential?
By Simon Watkins - Jul 04, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
- For years, Saudi Arabia has made some pretty hefty claims about its oil potential.
- It is becoming increasingly clear, however, that the Kingdom may be stretching the truth a little too far.
- Analysts are now beginning to doubt that Saudi Arabia even has the reserves it says it has.
Is Saudi Arabia Exaggerating Its Oil Production Potential? | OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia has made some wild claims about its oil production potential, but the claims could be exaggerated
oilprice.com
Must read. If only half of what this guy has written is true, it would mean that Saudi Arabia's role as a global energy source is at stake.
Very interesting and fact orientated piece.