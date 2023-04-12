Is Russia becoming Wahhabi ?

Ukraine says Russia ‘worse than ISIS’ after beheading video Zelenskyy labels Russian troops ‘beasts’ after a video appears to show a Ukrainian soldier being beheaded with a knife.

Not Religion wise, Act wiseInternet is full of slaughtering videos where "Wahhabi" Al Qaeda, Nusra Front, ISIS, Jaish al Sunnah, Pakistani Taliban, Al Shhabab, Bokoharm "Slaughtering" people, from civilians to soldiers, Shia to Sunni.Now video is circulating on twitter in blurred where Russian soldier is slaughtering Ukranian soldier with knife.Video too brutal, i am not sharing here.In my whole life, when i saw 1st time a video of Pakistani Taliban slaughtering people in Sawat, i never slept 7 days.But these monther fker Wahhabis are worst than pig. they do not care other`s life.Same started by Russians.