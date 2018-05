Savarkar argued that Muslim women were to be treated as enemies for they ‘too played their devilish part in the harassment and molestation of Hindu women.’ Throughout the text, Savarkar wonders what would have happened if Hindu rulers had not been ‘chivalrous’ towards Muslim women. He then writes on behalf of dead Hindu women, ‘let those Sultans and their peers take a fright that in the event of a Hindu victory, our molestation and detestable lot shall be avenged on the Muslim women.’ Elsewhere in the text, Savarkar chides Hindus for their misplaced sense of right and wrong for, as he argues in one section of his book, ‘the devil can only be fought by the arch-devil.’

