Brits are racist to the core.

I was held up while in transit at Heathrow - all BS questions and answers.

'What do you do'. Reply - none of your business. Classified.

When they crossed the line 'we have right to detain etc etc'. Oh really you f. bastards, I pulled my mil card on their face and told them to get their senior in the room right now as I outranked every on of these red necks. Took their names down and handed them to RSA Foreign Affairs to be black listed and given same treatment when they visit. They were in shock and I always keep a low profile but this time, they crossed the line and put them in the same shithole they call Britain.



My question was simple - i am in transit and i am not visiting your country; plus btw I dont even need visa for Uk why was I singled out of the entire line. I told them they were all racist pigs and was shouting my head off when they let me go. I promised them never to cross my path again in RSA and I will give them a good drubbing.



My 2cents - I dont take kindly to the Brits attitude; this is what I told them - come to my home town and I will take you idiots to the first concentration camps created near my town.



Now Megan felt it as well. They are racist imperial scum at the end of the day.

Click to expand...