Total coronavirus cases in Pakistan stand at 1415.



With Punjab now having highest number of patients followed by Sindh Balochistan and KPK.



The current death toll of Pakistan stands at 11 which marks the death rate at 0.7%



Now let's take a look at the country which has almost similar problems like Pakistan in dealing with virus is India.



Total cases of Coronavirus in India are 918



The death toll of India is currently at 19 which makes the death rate at 2.1%



Pakistan which is economically smaller than india is some how performing better than many nations around the world in keeping its death toll low. This is truly a remarkable achievement where first world second and third world all are failing to control this virus.



In this thread try to recognize what is that Pakistan is doing correctly that is keeping its death toll so low.

Click to expand...